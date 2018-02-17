Manitoba's north is expected to experience bone-chilling lows that feel like –50 with wind chill this Louis Riel Day long weekend.

Environment Canada placed the areas of Brochet, Churchill, Tadoule Lake and York Factory under extreme cold warnings Saturday morning. The alert was extended south to Gillam, Lynn Lake, Shamattawa, Thompson and the surrounding areas in the afternoon.

Northern Manitoba was placed under an extreme cold weather warning Saturday. (Environment Canada)

Churchill in particular could see snow, clouds, strong winds and a high in the –32 C range (–51 with wind chill) before dropping to –41 C overnight (–57 with windchill).

To the south in Shamattawa, cold winds could bring biting conditions that feel as cold as –50 with wind chill.

Meanwhile, 1,000 kilometres to the south, Winnipeg is expected to reach a high of –10 C (which will feel like –25 or colder).

A cold front is expected to pull frigid Arctic air through the top of the province into Sunday before tapering off Monday.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when harsh conditions elevate the risk of hypothermia and frostbite. Environment Canada warns people in the north to be mindful of symptoms such as shortness of breath, muscle and chest pain, numbness and skin colour changing when exposed to the cold.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," Environment Canada said in a weather alert on its website.

More information about forecasts and weather warnings is available on the weather agency's website.

More from CBC Manitoba: