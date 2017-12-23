Areas in red were under an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada as of 10:30 a.m., while areas in yellow were under winter storm watches. (Environment Canada)

A large swath of northern Manitoba is under extreme cold warnings from Environment Canada, and the agency says cold temperatures won't let up for several days.

On Saturday morning, the organization was predicting a period of very cold wind chills for the north, as a frigid Arctic air mass settles over the area just as an Arctic cold front moves south.

Wind chill values in the -46 to -52 range can be expected this weekend in areas under the extreme cold warning, the organization wrote on its website.

As of 10:30 a.m., the warning was in effect for:

Brochet.

Gillam.

Lynn Lake - Leaf Rapids - Pukatawagan.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson - Nelson House - Split Lake.

The cold snap is expected to last into the new year, and extreme cold warnings could be extended into south and central Manitoba over the weekend, the weather agency says.

Environment Canada is advising residents to dress warmly in removable layers, with a wind-resistant layer on top.

In the extreme cold, frostbite can develop in minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," Environment Canada says on its website.

Winter storm watch for Churchill, Thompson

Churchill and the York area were also under winter storm watches as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Environment Canada is advising residents there to avoid travel if possible.

The agency said a low-pressure system is hanging over Hudson Bay, with strong northwesterly winds expected to increase. Gusts could reach 70 km/h during the day on Sunday.

The winds, combined with light snow expected Sunday, will produce blizzard conditions with visibility less than one kilometre starting during the day on Sunday and lasting into Boxing Day, Environment Canada warned.

"Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight," the agency says on its website.