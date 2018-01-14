Bundle up Manitoba — nearly the entire province is under under an extreme cold warning.

The warning is in effect for Winnipeg and all of Manitoba with the exception of the northeastern tip including Churchill and York; a portion of the midwestern edge including Flin Flon, Snow Lake, and The Pas; and the bottom southeast corner of the province including Bissett, Pine Falls, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa and Sprague.

Environment Canada says an Arctic ridge of high pressures is building into Manitoba bringing with it overnight low temperatures that could drop down to around the -30 C mark.

All areas in red are under an extreme cold warning for Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (Environment Canada)

But those frigid temperatures combined with moderate northerly winds are expected to bring extreme wind chill values of -40 C or lower to all areas under the warning.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.