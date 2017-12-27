An alarmingly-cold Arctic air mass is entrenched over Manitoba, delivering temperatures close to –40 C in the north and and –25 C to –30 C in the south.

Add in the wind chill, though, and it feels more like –50 up in Churchill and closer to –40 in the southern half of the province.

The extreme wind chill values — which first arrived on Christmas Eve — will moderate later Wednesday morning as temperatures slowly climb across Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

In the south, cloud and some light snow is expected to move in Wednesday evening and into Thursday, so the wind chill values will not be as extreme — at least for a day.

Another push of Arctic air is poised to sweep into southern Manitoba by Friday and last through the weekend with extreme wind chill values likely again, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is urging people to consider the following advice:

Dress warmly, in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

All areas in red are under an extreme cold warning. (Environment Canada)

When the temperature dips to this cold, the phone lines to CAA Manitoba heat up.

The association helped out 1,600 people in Winnipeg on Tuesday — mostly with boosts to frosty batteries — and went to the aid of 100 more in other parts of the province.

"We anticipate that we're on track to serve just as many today, especially because we know it's the first day back to work for a lot of people," said spokeswoman Erika Miller.