Extreme wind chill warnings are in place for two parts of northern Manitoba Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Brochet and Tadoule Lake, Man.

The weather agency says to expect wind chill values near or below the –45 mark throughout Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall below –30 C and winds gusting at 15 to 20 kilometres per hour are expected.

The extreme wind chills are expected to moderate early on Sunday afternoon.

People going outside are warned to cover skin and dress in layers to avoid hypothermia and frostbite.