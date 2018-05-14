Extra Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party tickets snapped up

An extra 10,000 free Whiteout Street Party tickets that went up for grabs Sunday appear to have been snapped up.

Organizers released the extra tickets Sunday afternoon after 15,000 people showed up for Saturday's Whiteout Street Party, several thousand fewer than organizers expected.

"The amount of additional tickets for Monday to be released is based on the ratio of tickets redeemed versus those issued at Saturday's street [party]," tweeted hosts Economic Development Winnipeg.

"The capacity for the street party will remain at 27,000."

Monday's street party will open to the public at 5 p.m. The puck drops at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m. for the second game of the NHL Western Conference Final between the Winnipeg Jets and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Whiteout parties have seen wide ranging attendance, with fans jammed next to Bell MTS Place to watch the game outside with 5,000 to 21,000 of their closest friends.

Police have said there have been few incidents.

Tickets issued on Sunday were limited to four per account, after the first ticketed party saw people try to sell the free tickets online for cash.

True North spokesperson Rob Wozny said they expected the drop in fan numbers for Saturday's party as "fans get used to the new ticketing policy," but they expect a larger crowd Monday with the release of extra tickets and the nice weather forecast.

The Jets beat the Knights 4-2 on Saturday.