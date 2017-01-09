Police have seized explosives in Winnipeg as part of an investigation into trafficking and selling of explosive materials.

"There's a public safety component to this obviously," said Const. Jason Michalyshen, a Winnipeg police spokesperson.

Major crimes unit investigators still do not know whether the seized explosives were intended for sale, Michalyshen said.

Police are not ruling out possible gang involvement.

"The investigation is far from complete," he said.

"All I'm acknowledging is that we have identified explosives; we have seized explosives. I'm not going to get into the specifics of that."

Flex tube explosives similar in appearance to these were seized by Winnipeg police. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The explosives discovered by police are commercially manufactured emulsion explosives, commonly used for blasting rock for construction or mining work.

"They're designed for a specific purpose. They're designed to be handled safely. However, we're clearly dealing with situations where individuals have no business having these particular items," said Michalyshen.

"There's always that volatility putting them or others at risk."

While the tubes vary in colour, they can look like sausage links with metal crimped ends. The sticks found in Winnipeg are 2.5 centimetres thick and 30 to 35 centimetres long.

The flex tube explosives are sometimes referred to as "sausage sticks," Michalyshen said.

"If anyone comes across those items or knows where these items might be, by all means we want to hear from them."

College Avenue home searched

After police discovered the explosives, the investigation evolved and took them to a home on the 800 block of College Avenue on Friday, Michalyshen said; investigators swarmed the house on Saturday morning.

A search warrant was carried out, he said, but he would not say what possible evidence was found or whether any arrests were made.

Members of the police tactical unit and crisis negotiators were there to protect public safety, said Michalyshen.

He added there are a great number of questions that police are still trying to answer when it comes to the recently seized explosives.

"To what extent, for what purpose, who's directly involved, all are questions that we're working incredibly hard to sort through," said Michalyshen.

"Is there a possibility that these explosives remain in and around the city of Winnipeg for the purposes of selling or trafficking? Sure, that is certainly a possibility."