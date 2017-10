A garage is gutted and a home heavily damaged after a fire and explosion in Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood.

Police were called at 12:15 p.m. about a fire at the home on Rannock Avenue.

They were told two dogs were possibly inside.

neighbours reporting a garage explosion and fire right now in Westdale, Charleswood...I smell smoke & fire crews sped past #Winnipeg — @Nicky_Jonesy

Shortly afterwards, people in the area started reporting explosions, but police have not confirmed that yet.