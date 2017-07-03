An 11-year-old boy was severely injured when a homemade incendiary device exploded on Canada Day.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in East Kildonan in the late evening of July 1. They found the boy with severe injuries to his hand.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Const. Jay Murray said the boy found a metal pipe at the residence and filled it with gunpowder that had been left out. He then threw that pipe into a fire, causing an explosion, Murray said.

Murray called the boy's injuries "life-altering."

Officers found a firearm at the residence and arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of duty related to explosives.

Murray said the man charged is related to the boy, although he didn't specify how.