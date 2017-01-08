A man was stabbed after bar-close in Winnipeg's Exchange District early Sunday morning.

He's now recovering in hospital.

Winnipeg police say they were called around 2:07 a.m. to the corner of Bannatyne Avenue and Princess Street a report of a man being stabbed in the Exchange District.

Several police units responded to the call. The police identification unit was also at 100 Princess Street in front of an apartment building for part of Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police Const. Jason Michalyshen said police believe multiple people were involved in the incident.

No suspects have been arrested and the attack remains under investigation.