Music, people and the spirit of giving are coming together again this year for CBC Manitoba's annual Harvesting Hope Radiothon.
Every year around this time, CBC Manitoba celebrates its annual charity drive in support of local food banks with a day full of live performances by local musicians and stories from people who have used food banks in the past, with the tagline "listen, watch, give."
Last year, the event brought in more than $172,000 for Winnipeg Harvest over the fundraising weekend.
The 2017 edition kicks off on Friday. You can donate money by phone via the toll-free phone line until 8 p.m. on Friday, or donate online until Sunday night.
You can also catch the live performances by tuning in to CBC Radio One at 89.3 FM, watching CBC Winnipeg News at 6 p.m. or joining in online.
Follow along on social media using the hashtag #CBCHarvestHope.
If you'd rather donate in kind, you can drop off food items at Winnipeg Harvest at 1085 Winnipeg Ave. or in the designated bin at some city grocery stores.
This year, Harvest's top five most-needed items are canned fish and poultry, baby food and formula, canned vegetables or fruit, canned stew, chili or brown beans and light peanut butter.
To donate:
Call toll free: 1-800-949-8323
Donate online at Winnipeg Harvest (select Harvesting Hope Radiothon in the drop-down menu).
Listen, watch, give. This Friday, join us for #CBCHarvestHope, a day where we dress up the studio and share stories of giving on radio, TV and online all in support of @WinnipegHarvest. https://t.co/9ZBcfM7IKv pic.twitter.com/GRyDvaT0Bb—
