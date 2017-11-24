Winnipeg police identified Rohn Abraham, 29, as the victim of a homicide on Euclid Avenue on July 27, 2017. (Facebook)

Homicide investigators are looking for a man in connection with a stabbing that killed one man and injured a woman at a Point Douglas rooming house in July.

On July 27, police were called to 145 Euclid Ave. around 7:45 p.m. on a report of an injured male. They found Rohn Abraham, 29, and a 31-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed both to hospital in critical condition, but Abraham died from his injuries.

Winnipeg Police Service say they are looking for Edmond Chartrand, 29. He's described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The stabbing left the community shaken. Residents say the house where the stabbing occurred has been a problem for years. A fire at the same house last month killed a 40-year-old man.