One person died after a house fire on Euclid Avenue Friday night, Winnipeg police say.

Emergency crews were called to the house in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Police confirmed that one adult died and two other adults were taken to hospital.

There was no word on the condition of the people taken to hospital or what caused the fire.

'People were just trying to get out'

After hearing sirens, Euclid Avenue resident Matt Thordarson went outside to find the house ablaze.

"There was smoke billowing out of the top of the house," he said. "The top floor of the house was just engulfed in flames. And the second floor was slowly getting engulfed in flames. And that's when the fire crew showed up."

Matt Thordarson, who lives nearby, said the back windows of the house have a ledge and that he saw two or three people jump down from it. (Matt Thordarson/Facebook)

He said he and others stood in the back lane yelling and trying to warn people to get out, unsure if anyone was inside.

"I was like, 'Holy crap, get out of there!'" Thordarson said.

Then, he said, people started jumping down from windows.

Thordarson said the back windows of the house have a ledge, and that he saw two or three people jump down from it.

"That whole place is like a rooming house. The whole place is like one big corridor with a bunch of rooms, so you could tell people were just trying to get out."

Damage was visible on the upper floors of the Euclid Avenue home Saturday morning. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Thordarson, who is a member of the Point Douglas Residents' Committee, said after a fatal stabbing this summer, residents asked the landlord to clean the place up. He said security cameras have been installed since then.

Emergency crews were still at the scene of the fire as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police remained on scene with a large area of Euclid Avenue taped off after 11 a.m. Saturday. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

