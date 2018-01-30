An epilepsy expert who treated Errol Greene told an inquest into the man's death that while Greene didn't always take his medication regularly, he would have been "more protected" from the seizure that led to his death if it had been given to him while he was in custody.

Dr. Alexei Yankovsky, who treated Greene from 2011 until September 2015, was the third person to testify at the inquest into Greene's death.

The 26-year-old died on May 1, 2016 after having two seizures while in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Yankovsky testified that having two seizures within 45 minutes, as Greene did, was significant and a major concern.

The neurologist said he treated Greene until he was admitted to the Health Sciences Centre for a week of further observation related to his epilepsy in September 2015. He said Greene didn't show up to a follow-up appointment he had scheduled two months later.

Yankovsky said Greene was prescribed to take valproic acid — an anti-seizure medication — three times a day.

Greene's widow, Rochelle Pranteau, testified on Monday — the first day of the inquest — that Greene told her over the phone that he was not given his mediation during the nearly two days he was in the remand.

The hearing was also told that Greene last took his medication the morning of April 29.

Yankovsky said if Greene had been given his medication within 24 hours of his last dose, he "would have been more protected."

An autopsy report found that Greene had significantly low levels of valproic acid in his system at the time of his death.

Yankovsky testified that levels of the drug in the system can drop quickly if not taken regularly.

Court also heard evidence that Greene did not always take his medication as prescribed.

Errol Greene 'would have been more protected' if given medication on day he died, specialist tells hearing1:22

Lawyer Sean Boyd, who represents the province and Manitoba Justice, brought up evidence that Greene only filled his 30-day prescription twice in the six months before his death.

He said according to the Drug Program Information Network — an online database that connects pharmacies and Manitoba Health — Greene's prescription was filled October 2015 and March 2016.

Staff training recommended

Greene was arrested on April 29, 2016 for drinking alcohol, a breach of his bail conditions for a mischief charge from a month earlier.

Yankovsky testified alcohol can affect a person with epilepsy in four ways.

It can affect the absorption of valproic acid, he said.

As well, an intoxicated person, or someone who drinks frequently, can forget to take their medication.

He also said excessive drinking can sometimes cause seizures, and that withdrawal from alcohol can cause a seizure in someone who drinks regularly and abruptly stops.

At the end of the testimony, Judge Heather Pullan asked the doctor if he had any recommendations. His first was that a system be established that would allow someone to quickly check a person's diagnosis and what medications they take.

He also recommended training for remand centre staff on how to administer Ativan, which can be used as an emergency medication to stop a seizure.

Three staff from the remand centre are scheduled to testify on Wednesday, including two nurses and the head correctional officer at the centre the time of Greene's death.

Testimony at the inquest is expected to last 15 days.