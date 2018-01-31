Corrections officer Angela Banks told the inquest into the death of Errol Greene that it was her decision to handcuff and shackle him after he suffered two seizures at the Remand Centre.

Banks was the senior officer on the day Greene died and spoke at the inquiry into his death.

On May 1, 2016, Banks said she could hear screaming when she got off the elevator on the fourth floor of the centre after responding to the Code Red.

She entered the area where the inmates are kept, and she says she saw Errol Greene thrashing around near the phones, apparently trying to punch the other corrections officers.

Banks says the officers were trying to calm Greene down, telling him that medical help was on the way.

"He appeared to be fighting with staff once again," she said.

Banks said she made the call to put handcuffs and shackles on Greene.

"It was my decision to handcuff and shackle him," she said. "We still don't know if he's fighting or if he's having a seizure," she said.

The guards carried Greene to a cell, placed him on a mattress and removed his restraints.

One of the medical staff asked about moving Greene to the medical ward, but Banks said he was too dangerous and the decision was made to leave him in the cell, with a guard posted to watch him.

The medical manager recommended giving Greene seizure medication, but didn't feel comfortable going into the cell because Greene was fighting, Banks said.

"I said we wouldn't be putting any medication in the inmate's mouth either," Banks said.

Greene was arrested on April 29. The 26-year-old suffered from epilepsy and the inquest was told he last took his medication the morning of April 29.

After suffering the first seizure on May 1, Remand Centre staff left Greene alone in the cell, believing he would calm down, and a guard was assigned to watch him.

About 20 minutes later, the guard watching Greene called Code Red. Greene was having another seizure.

When Banks arrived again on scene, she saw corrections officers trying to hold Greene's limbs, and heard Greene yelling "incoherently."

"I can hear one of the staff members saying, 'Stop trying to bite me, stop resisting.'"

Again, Banks says she made the call to place restraints on Greene. This time, the corrections officers flipped Greene onto his stomach, and one of the medical staff injected Ativan (an antianxiety medication sometimes used to treat active seizures) into Greene's buttocks.

The medical manager recommended calling an ambulance, which Banks said she did at 2:45 p.m., eight minutes after responding to the second Code Red.

Paramedics arrived "extremely quickly," Banks said. After they arrived, Banks said none of them mentioned anything about Greene being restrained, or asked that the restraints be removed.

Eventually, Greene stopped thrashing and Banks heard one of the paramedics saying they were beginning CPR. At that point, Banks said the restraints were removed.

Greene was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but died hours later.

When Banks held a debrief with staff after the incident, she said their main concern was that they handcuffed Greene during his seizures. She said she assured them it was her call.

Crown counsel Keith Eyrikson asked Banks if she thought staff used appropriate force when responding to the call.

"Do you think you made the right decision?" he asked.

"Absolutely," she replied.