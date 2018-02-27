Just before he died, Erlen Ozkanli went outside the hospital for the first time in two months to feel the sunshine on his face.

"He was really happy out there. He was just trying to hold his eye open because that was the only way he could see. It was a good memory I have of him now," said his sister, Ozten Paul, 21.

The 14-year-old died peacefully early Monday morning in the Children's Hospital at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre — but his family thinks they could have had more time with him if he'd received better care from the health system, and they're considering legal action.

Erlen had a rare and aggressive form of cancer that doctors believe was a combination of lymphoma and leukemia. After treatment was unsuccessful, he'd been in palliative care for the past two weeks, following weeks of care in hospital.

"He fought until the end. His heart was so strong. They gave him four days, but he went for almost 14 days. He held more grace in that situation than any of us could have," said his sister, who sat outside the hospital beside her brother for the last time on Friday evening.

Erlen was free from pain when he took his last breath close to 5 a.m. on Monday, she said. The night before, he spent time with his father and six siblings. Nearly until the end, he was joking with them, giving hugs, and not letting anyone enter the room without asking if they needed anything.

But it was a long road to get him to that comparatively comfortable place. He went to the Children's Hospital emergency room four times between November and December, as his father tried to get him help for pain in his leg and his worsening illness.

Erlen was sent home from the hospital twice with a leg cast for what doctors believed was a sports injury.

Erlen Ozkanli died after chemotherapy and radiation failed to treat the aggressive form of cancer he had. His family believes an earlier diagnosis would have led to earlier treatment, and more time for Erlen to live. (Submitted by Ozten Paul)

For nearly a month his father, Huseyin Ozkanli, tried to cope and care for his son at home, not knowing what else to do, as Erlen's symptoms — pain, swelling, fever and weight loss — worsened. Despite that, Erlen was sent home from the hospital for a third time in mid-December.

It wasn't until his fourth visit by ambulance that Erlen received some testing and was diagnosed with cancer, then admitted to Children's Hospital for treatment. The family believes it was too late.

The form of cancer he had was rare and aggressive, but Paul says if her brother had been diagnosed earlier treatment would have started sooner, and that extra time would've meant everything to her family.

"He still would've passed but we would've watched him grow a little more," she said.

Family pursuing legal action

She and her family are raising money for legal fees to pursue litigation against the Health Sciences Centre, because the family feels the health care system failed her brother.

"Even if he didn't have a whole life ahead of him we still would have wanted him to live as long as he could. We just want to make sure that it doesn't happen to anyone else."

The family is making arrangements for his funeral and wake, which they expect will happen later this week.

Erlen was only five years old when his mother passed away suddenly. The family takes some comfort in their belief that they'll be together now, though for Erlen, it's still far too soon.

"We can't believe he's gone still," said Paul. "We were just getting to know him as the man he was becoming."