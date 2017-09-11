Orla Nazarko worries about her daughter Mila. The six-year-old is allergic to peanuts and the allergy is life-threatening. "It's very severe."

Nazarko says she would feel safer if an alarmed EpiPen cabinet was installed in her daughter's school. But the Winnipeg School Division says doing that would go against a provincial policy which requires any medication given to students be administered by a licensed practitioner.

Nazarko hopes by raising awareness about potential life-saving epinephrine auto-injectors, that policy may change and an EpiPen box could be installed at École Riverview School.

"I just think there hasn't been enough awareness about it for people to realize that this could be something that's basic first aid just like other emergency equipment we have: smoke detectors, fire alarms, AEDs," Nazarko said.

New Brunswick schools have cabinets

Nazarko points to New Brunswick as an example of a province that's had great success installing EpiPen cabinets in schools.

There are over 160 EpiPen cabinets in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in 20 different communities, according to Be Ready Health Care Inc — a pilot project pushing for publicly accessible epinephrine in all communities.

Rothesay High School in Rothesay, N.B. has one of the EpiPen cabinets and the school's acting principal Andrew Peters said it's been well-received.

"It's all positive."

The installation of the box came after a student named Caroline died three years ago following an allergic reaction.

"It sort of struck home at that point."

Now every student in the school is trained how to use an EpiPen in case of emergency. Nazarko's daughter carries an EpiPen but she says she worries she'll forget it one day when she needs it.

"Kids lose things, forget things."

Nazarko said an alarmed cabinet would cost about $225 and the EpiPen itself would be about $100. They expire after 12-18 months.

She plans to lobby her school trustee. "Hopefully this is something we can make a reality."

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division said it's following protocol for administering medication to students and works closely with parents of students who have life-threatening allergies.

CBC News has asked the province for comment.