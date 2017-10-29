A virtual campaign for victims of sexual violence inspired a Winnipeg clothing designer to help out people in the community where she lives.

"We've been watching and witnessing the #MeToo [social media] campaign evolve into this massive conversation, but we also recognize that there's lots of women out there who can't speak out," said Erin Kembel, owner and lead designer of EMK Clothing.

The campaign asks women who have experienced sexual harassment or assault to post the hashtag #MeToo on social media.

"I've had instances of that in my own life," Kembel said. "I just wanted to do something, because I guess I have the capability to do something, to speak out about it, and also just to … be able to collect donations and make somewhat of a difference for other women."

Starting on Nov. 1, Kembel will be raising money for victims of domestic abuse, sending 50 per cent of the proceeds from all scarves sold in her store on Sherbrook Street or online to Willow Place Shelter, a family violence agency in Winnipeg.

The store will also accept donations of pyjamas for women and children, which Kembel said the shelter has requested.

She said she's long wanted to do some sort of fundraiser through the business and the social media campaign seemed like a good opportunity.

Then she realized November is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the plan was set in motion.

"It was just kind of amazing how it all came together, for sure," she said.

You can visit EMK Clothing at 143 Sherbrook St. in Winnipeg, or online.