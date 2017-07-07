A woman from the southern Manitoba town of Emerson hopes her experience with Rogers Communications will keep anyone else from receiving what she describes as a crude and insensitive email after the death of her husband.

Barb Singbeil's husband of 45 years, Bill, died of a heart attack on March 25. Last month, she contacted Rogers to cancel his phone contract.

Singbeil says she told the person on the phone her husband had recently passed away.

An email to Singbeil from Rogers confirming cancellation of services said, "Hello William, we're sorry to see you go."

This is the email Barb Singbeil says Rogers sent to her after her husband's death. Rogers has since sent her an apology. (Barbara Singbeil)

"I was in shock," said Singbeil.

"I am still in shock and immense grief. I am numb going through the motions after Bill's death," she said.

"In the bigger picture, I don't want to see anyone else go through this. I would like to see Rogers improve communications within their company so they don't send stupid, ridiculous emails like this."

The retired senior fired off an email to Rogers demanding an apology.

"I was appalled at their lack of sensitivity. And I said I expected to hear from them. And if I didn't I would go to the media."

Rogers issues apology

After a couple of weeks, she still hadn't heard anything. However, a spokesperson for the communications company told CBC the incident triggered a review and later issued a written statement.

"We sincerely apologize to Mrs. Singbeil for her recent experience with us," the Rogers spokesperson said in an email to CBC.

"Unfortunately, she received an automated message that she clearly shouldn't have, and again we sincerely apologize. We're reviewing our process to ensure this doesn't happen again. We have cleared any charge on the account and we are reaching out to her."

Barbara Singbeil's husband, Bill, died of a heart attack on March 25. (William Singbeil/Facebook)

Singbeil confirmed on Thursday that she had received an apology from Rogers.

"I heard from an executive at Rogers, who apologized and said that they are going to be checking the system to make sure that this never happens again," Singbeil wrote in an email to CBC.

She also confirmed Rogers would clear her outstanding charges.

Singbeil said she was sent a final bill for her husband's account totaling $281.24, which she refused to pay, asking Rogers to dismiss any outstanding balance. Since her husband's death, Singbeil says she has been struggling to pay her monthly bills, including a one-time ambulance invoice for over $400.00 incurred on the night Bill died.

For Singbeil, the apology offers some comfort.

"I thanked her for the apology but even better, I know that no one else will have to face this again."