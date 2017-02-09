The surge of refugees walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Manitoba to seek asylum has prompted an emergency meeting in the border-town of Emerson, Man.

Community members, local politicians, border security and law enforcement officials were scheduled to gather at the town hall at 1:30 p.m. CT.

According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), 403 people entered Canada near the town in nine months last year, up from 340 in the 2015-16 fiscal year and 68 in 2013-14.

Last weekend, 22 people made the journey — 19 on Saturday and three on Sunday — according to the RCMP.

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon called the large group that arrived on the Saturday unprecedented and said constituents have reached out to him with concerns about safety.

"They're very, very concerned about the refugees coming at this time of year and walking across the field when it's –35 with the wind chill, and are they dressed properly and so on and so forth," he said.

A pair of Ghanaian refugees who made the journey on foot in December were so badly frostbitten they lost most of their fingers.

"They don't want to find anybody froze to death out there," Graydon said. "That's the big concern to the local people."

On Thursday, Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen told CBC News his main concerns are safety and security. Graydon said he expects those issues will come up at the meeting.

"I believe that meeting … will identify the concerns of the people, and I believe that the RCMP and the CBSA will both be encouraged to step up monitoring at least in the area of the community," he said.

"I would certainly expect that. I know that's the pressure that I've been getting, and I believe that's what people are going to be asking for, at least in the immediate area of the community."

Not 'free-for-all'

Rita Chahal, executive director of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, said the group planned to head to Emerson to meet with the community on Thursday. The council runs Welcome Place, a home for refugees in Winnipeg.

Chahal said she wants to thank volunteers in Emerson who helped out refugees over the weekend.

"I think that they need to know that, you know, people who are being processed … are being vetted by Canadian Border Services. People are not being allowed in free-for-all.

"What I would say is that we welcome the opportunity to work with you. We will help you to understand what the process is."