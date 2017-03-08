Eighteen asylum seekers — two Tuesday night and 16 on Wednesday morning — were rescued while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border during a winter storm near Emerson, Man., the town's reeve says.

Greg Janzen said at least one person suffered a broken arm while making the trek through a bitterly cold storm that brought snow and high winds to Manitoba.

"They are still assessing them all as we speak," Janzen said at about 8 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Emergency workers are concerned there is another person still missing, the reeve said.

Janzen said he will call federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale on Wednesday morning and ask him to contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to try to launch a search party for the potential missing person.

"We're going to need some help here because we don't know if there's anybody out in the middle of the fields right now."

Visibility is poor in the town, with blustery winds of up to 88 km/h and blowing snow. Highway 75 remains closed, leaving people stranded in the small border town, unable to drive north to Winnipeg.

The only hotel is full, so asylum seekers are being housed temporarily in the town's community centre.

Wednesday's group of border crossers include a pregnant woman and children. Janzen did not know how long they were outside, but believes there were there for "a while."

"This is really getting dangerous for these people," he said.