A 16-year-old boy is now facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a man found lying on a road in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood in early January.

The death of Tyler Kirton, 25, marked Winnipeg's first homicide of the year.

Emergency responders found Kirton lying on a road in the Thames Avenue and Watt Street area around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Tyler Kirton, 25, was the city's first homicide victim of the year. (GoFundMe)

The next day, police charged the 16-year-old with second-degree murder. Police said they upgraded the charges to first-degree murder on Wednesday after reviewing the case.

First-degree murder charges are laid when investigators believe a killing is planned and deliberate.