A 16-year-old boy is now facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a man found lying on a road in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood in early January.
The death of Tyler Kirton, 25, marked Winnipeg's first homicide of the year.
Emergency responders found Kirton lying on a road in the Thames Avenue and Watt Street area around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The next day, police charged the 16-year-old with second-degree murder. Police said they upgraded the charges to first-degree murder on Wednesday after reviewing the case.
First-degree murder charges are laid when investigators believe a killing is planned and deliberate.