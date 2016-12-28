Jason Lesage says he's had enough of a local business pushing snow from its lot onto the city sidewalk near his Elmwood home.

"It's pretty frustrating, you know, it's one of those neighbourhood liveability things where you try to play nice with your neighbours, including your business neighbours," said Lesage.

"I come out this morning and basically see that all the snow from this place over here has been pushed right over onto the sidewalk."

Lesage spent four hours on Boxing Day snowblowing the sidewalk on Chalmers Avenue so that he and other area residents could use the sidewalk and crosswalk to get around.

The snow that was dumped on the sidewalk on Chalmers Avenue is about 3 to 4 feet deep and too solid for Lesage to try and clear with his snowblower. (Supplied)

"A lot of times the city can't get to it and I'll try and help out where I can, at least help the neighbours out," Lesage said.

He says he's been clearing the sidewalk for several years and is fed up that an autobody shop at the end of his street continues to dump snow from its parking lot over the fence and onto the sidewalk.

"It's not very neighbourly. It's probably the opposite of neighbourly," said Lesage.

Nowhere to put the snow

CBC News spoke with the owner of the autobody shop. The owner did not want to be interviewed but said the small business does the best it can.

The owner said the snow that was pushed onto the sidewalk was put there because there's no other way to access his shop doors and keep his business open.

The business has several piles of snow on its lot and also had to clean up some snow that was left behind when city plows cleared the street, he said.

He said it's not likely that they can have the snow piles hauled away any time soon because crews are just too busy city-wide.

Complaints with the city went nowhere

Lesage says he's not only frustrated with the business but also with the 311 system. He says he's made nearly a dozen complaints over the past few years and nothing has been done.

"I've tried to go down the proper paths, I've logged 311 calls over the phone [and] using the app," said Lesage.

"The city doesn't seem to either understand what's going on, or have the capabilities to do something about it," he said.

Elmwood-East Kildonan Councillor Jason Schreyer says he has spoken to Lesage and wants to follow up with his complaint.

The city says anyone clearing snow from private businesses should not store snow in the public right of way, such as a sidewalk. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Schreyer says he's looking into tracking the 311 call to see how the matter gets dealt with. He also plans to go have a look at the problem himself and follow up with the business owner.

"Sidewalks aren't there to put snow on," said Schreyer.

"Hopefully we can find a solution that is satisfactory for all. I sympathize with the business owner as well as the resident that raised the complaint."

The city says anyone clearing snow from private businesses should not store snow in the public right of way, such as a sidewalk. They encourage residents to contact 311 if there is a concern with snow dumping on public walkways and the city will follow up.

Lesage says he's lost faith in calling 311, and wants businesses and residents to do the right thing.

"Do the responsible thing and take care of your own snow," he said.