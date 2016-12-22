Winnipeg teacher Marlene Meaden makes gingerbread houses with her students every year — but after a complete stranger paid for this year's supplies, the Christmas activity has taken on a deeper meaning.

Meaden, a teacher at Amber Trails Community School, was in line at the neighbourhood No Frills grocery store when the woman ahead of her in line offered to pay for the entire bill.

"The fact that she went into her pocket so I didn't have to go into my pocket was a really beautiful gesture, and I think sometimes Christmas becomes a commercialized event and becomes about what we buy, but this was an amazing gift that she gave. And she gave something to all of these children, who don't know her, she doesn't know me, she just did that out of the kindness of her heart," said Meaden.

She took the opportunity Thursday morning to tell her Grade 4-5 split class about what happened at the grocery store, the idea of charity and how Christmas isn't about what you get, it's about what you give.

"Her gesture really touched me and the hardest part I'm having is that I can't give back to her," said Meaden.

Marlene Meaden balances gingerbread cookies while her Grade 4 and 5 students work to build a gingerbread house. (Brett Purdy)

Meaden's class partnered up with a Grade 1-2 split class for a total of 42 students using the supplies to try their hand at ginger architecture and they've taken note of the random act of kindness.

"It's sharing what you have," said Kalynne Mendez, 10.

"Someone paid $50 just for Christmas spirit," said Grade 5 student Gurshaan Kainth.

"Amazing, because I think that person can do anything for anybody," said 10-year-old Megh Modha.

More than taking notice the students now want to build on this random act of kindness..

"Our class has made a commitment to work with Winnipeg Harvest in the new year, to try and pay it forward," said Meaden.

Meaden said she was preoccupied at the grocery store Wednesday night and not fully paying attention to the woman in front of her who was asking about the candy and supplies and she didn't realize until the woman had left the store exactly what had happened. Meaden is hoping the woman will get a chance to see some of the happiness and smiles she gave to her students.