A Winnipeg study of anti-idling bylaws in other cities has concluded similar rules here would likely exempt a Tyndall Park truck stop that's been the source of complaints from nearby homeowners.

Residents of Poplynn Drive appeared before city council's planning and property committee in September to complain about light and noise emanating from a 24-hour gas bar on Oak Point Highway.

At the committee's behest, city planners studied how other jurisdictions regulate truck idling. In a report that comes before the committee on Tuesday, chief planner Braden Smith concludes anti-idling bylaws in other cities are tough to enforce on private property and typically exempt trucks with heating and cooling systems as well as all trucks during cold weather.

"Based on a cross-jurisdictional analysis, any anti-idling bylaw that mirrors other jurisdictions would likely exempt the drivers at 425 Oak Point Highway," Smith writes in his report.

The city nonetheless approached the gas bar's owners, both in Winnipeg and at the national corporate level, he said.

"Generally speaking, they have been responsive, and are implementing additional measures to further mitigate impact on residential neighbours. They have installed light deflectors to address concerns of residents regarding illumination onto their property," Smith wrote.

More oversight for digital signs

The City of Winnipeg is about to give its planning staff more control over the approval of electronic signs.

In June, a report to council's property committee concluded the board of adjustment — the city body that approves digital signs and billboards — routinely ignores recommendations made by city planners about the signs.

"It's troubling when we go to such great lengths to put a policy together about how we want electronic signs to go in this city. They're quite clear. To have a group overturn our policies on such a regular basis, it's troubling," committee chair John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) said at the time.

A followup report, which comes before his committee next week, recommends taking approval decisions for digital signs away from the board of adjustment and giving that responsibility to the director of planning, property and development.