Youngest member of Winnipeg Bear Clan's youth patrol raising money, supplies for homeless

The youngest member of the Winnipeg Bear Clan's youth patrol has started a campaign to raise money and supplies to make care packages for the homeless.

The idea struck eight-year-old Malaya Cueto after she went out on patrol with her dad on a bitterly cold day in January in West Broadway.

"We saw this homeless man named John, he lived in a cardboard box," said Malaya.

"It made me feel really emotional, I felt like I could burst in tears," she said.

A few months later, the Courage of the Bear Cub project was launched. Named for one of the seven sacred teachings, the project was adopted by Malaya's classmates at Grosvenor School. Malaya Cueto and her classmates at Grosvenor School are raising money and donations of personal items to make care packages for the city's homeless. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

They've already raised $450 and gathered several donated items to make care packages, which will be distributed by the Bear Clan. The school is accepting donations until the end of next week.

"When I see stuff that happens like that, like when [people] don't have any food, they don't have a place that's warm and safe, it just gets me thinking. I just want to help them." said Malaya.

The packages contains personal hygiene items, snacks, and small clothing items like socks and hats.

The school's principal, Andrea Powell, says Malaya is very active within the school and has led assemblies and motivated other students for several years, even though she's only in Grade 3.

"She's compassionate, she's engaged in her community, she loves to share her experiences with her classmates and the rest of the school," said Powell.

"It's remarkable to see such strength and compassion and leadership in someone so young." Grosvenor School principal Andrea Powell says other students at the school have connected with the Courage of the Bear Cub project and are connected to the leader in Malaya. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Powell says Malaya pitched her idea for the fundraiser to the school's student council, and the students were behind her.

"It's something that they have connected with, and they've connected with the leader in Malaya, in terms of her passion," said Powell.

"And while they may not have experienced a walk on the street like Malaya has, they want to help, they are inspired by her, and drawn to want to make a difference in the community."

Has eye on mayor's office

On top of volunteering for several other community projects, Malaya is also hoping to be Winnipeg's first kid mayor. The city put out the call in February for kids ages eight to 12 to enter.

The winner will join Mayor Brian Bowman for a day, cut a ribbon or two, and host a news conference. They'll also have a chance to pitch ideas to city council on how to make Winnipeg a better place to live.

"I always wanted to be a mayor, I think when Im older I want to try to be the mayor," said Malaya.

Her first order of business, if elected, would be to create an event called End to End, where youth from the North and West End neighbourhoods could come together and talk about ways to help their communities.

"I say, if you're young or old, you can make a difference," she said.

Like father, like bear cub

Mario Cueto, Malaya's dad, is a director with the Bear Clan and has been with the group for a year and a half.

"To say that I'm proud is a big understatement," said Cueto.

He's taken Malaya patrolling the city streets with the Bear Clan as part of the youth patrol. The group, for those under 18, goes out every other Tuesday.

"The fact that she's growing up to be a kind, considerate, active young person — I'm speechless in terms of how I feel about that."

Malaya also got a shoutout in Manitoba Legislature earlier this week from MLA Nahanni Fontaine, for her work with the Bear Clan, the Manitoba Women's March, and her contributions to the Indigenous community. Malaya with her mom, Loralie McKelvey, and dad Mario Cueto. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Malaya is not Indigenous, but enjoys smudging and playing on a traditional drum that was gifted to her for her work on a housing project in Sagkeeng.

Cueto, who is Filipino, says it was important to teach Malaya about Indigenous culture and traditions, even though her own heritage is not Indigenous.

"It's something I'm really passionate about," he said.

"Being an immigrant I always thought I needed to do something to pay back for the privilege that I have gained being an immigrant to this country."

Malaya has two foster brothers that are Indigenous, so the family has adopted many of the traditions and are passionate about teaching them Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.

"With her having [foster] brothers that are Cree, we've gone to Cross Lake First Nation and Sagkeeng," he said.

"She's seeing people as people, not whether they are Indigenous, they're European, they're Filipino or what not, she's seeing them as people," said Cueto.

Cueto says the seeing his daughter's school rally behind her idea is inspiring.

"This is not just about fundraising and about creating care packages, it's about having the kids connect to a common goal."