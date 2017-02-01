Kindergarten to Grade 12 education in Manitoba is getting a boost, although it's slightly lower than the rate of inflation.

The Manitoba government announced a $13.1-million funding increase for public schools on Wednesday, which will keep the overall budget at about $1.3 billion.

That's a one per cent increase, which is less than the rate of inflation, which the Bank of Canada reported was 1.1 per cent for Manitoba in 2016.

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart said it is still an increase in tough financial times, although school divisions will face pressure to deliver education, meet rising salary costs and not raise taxes.

School divisions must be fiscally prudent because in the end "there is only one taxpayer," Wishart said.

Changes in programming to improve outcomes in math and reading, where Manitoba is on the bottom of national lists, will be paid for out of existing budgets, and announcements about those efforts will be made later in the year, he said.

The province has made no decisions about building new schools where enrolment is way up, Wishart said, but those will come later this year.