'He's still out there': Family continues search for Eduardo Balaquit 1 week after disappearance

One week after Eduardo Balaquit seemingly vanished, the search for the missing Winnipeg man continues and his son Edward Balaquit wants everyone to know one important thing — his father is still missing.

Edward said a rumour that his 59-year-old father had been located started floating around on social media networks.

"It's not true, we're still looking, if he was found we wouldn't be here," Edward told CBC News Sunday night as friends, family and volunteers gathered at Maples Collegiate for another night of searching.

Edward Balaquit says family are tired, but won't stop searching a week after his father Eduardo Balaquit disappeared. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The group of about 40 people, including members of the Bear Clan and 204 Neighbourhood Watch, took their search to an area west of the Perimeter Highway, just north of Assiniboia Downs, to follow up on a tip received by the Bear Clan.

Another, smaller group of volunteers went door-to-door in the Tyndall Park area Sunday night dropping off flyers and speaking to neighbours to make sure the community knows Balaquit remains missing.

Edward and a group of about two dozen volunteers also spent Sunday morning searching an industrial area.

'The support is amazing'

Balaquit last spoke with family at about 6 p.m. Monday, June 4, when he was on his way to work. His vehicle was found parked near his workplace with the passenger window smashed, some of his belongings on the ground in front of it and his cellphone still inside.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating his disappearance.

Community search efforts began last Tuesday, with hundreds of people coming out every night since to help look for the missing man.

The search for missing Winnipeger Eduardo Balaquit continued Sunday, nearly a week after the 59-year-old went missing. (Supplied by Winnipeg police)

"Tiring, frustrating, but the support is amazing," said Edward when asked how the family was holding up just shy of a week after his father's disappearance.

"A lot of the stuff we're doing we wouldn't have been able to accomplish without the help that everyone has been giving us, so we do appreciate everyone's help.

"Each time we come home with nothing, it's pretty frustrating, but I know he's still out there."

'Be aware of his face'

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said Sunday police have no new information to release.

Balaquit's cousin Glen Alvaira has been out searching every night since Tuesday and was among those who helped hand out flyers Sunday night.

Balaquit’s cousin Glen Alvaira was among those who helped hand out flyers Sunday night. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"It's so tiring, but we're worried about him and we care so much about him," she said. "We think positive and keep our faith that we'll see him alive.

"We just want people in Winnipeg to be aware of his face, so if they see our uncle, our cousin … to give us the information."

Eduardo Balaquit is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds and has a medium build. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes when he was last at 380 Keewatin St. between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, June 4.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The family also encourages anyone with information to reach out to them directly at 204-298-5171 or 204-510-5170.