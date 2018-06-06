'It makes no sense': Winnipeg family seeks missing man last seen Monday

A Winnipeg family is searching for a 59-year-old father who went missing Monday night.

Eduardo Balaquit's family last heard from him around 6 p.m. Monday, when he was on his way to do normal contract work for the janitorial business he owns, his son Edward Balaquit said.

But he didn't come home that night, and the building manager of the site called his family the following day to say Balaquit's work hadn't been done. The manager found Balaquit's van with the passenger window smashed, some of his belongings on the ground in front of it and his cellphone still inside.

"I've seen stories like this on TV before where they've always mentioned it doesn't seem real, and it doesn't. It doesn't seem like something that would happen to you, until it happens to you," said Edward.

"I don't know what to make of it, in all honesty. I can't see anyone wanting to hurt him, or why they would want to hurt him. It makes no sense."

Edward said his dad's a busy man with a full-time job plus contract janitorial work and doesn't have time for much other than work and family.

On Monday evening, his mom was concerned after Balaquit didn't come home on time, Edward said. Balaquit was supposed to start one job at 6 p.m., then do another before heading home. Both workplaces have since told the family he doesn't appear to have been in that night.

"Whenever he's late he actually does let us know, because my mom actually stays awake for him to come back home. She got worried," he said.

"It was past 10, when he usually comes home. It became midnight, we started calling him. His phone was off. [When] 3 a.m. started rolling around, we starting driving around, and then, 5 a.m., we ended up contacting police and letting them know."

Police confirmed Balaquit was reported missing.

Tuesday evening search party

On Tuesday, Edward Balaquit posted on Facebook he and his family led a search party looking for his father, asking for volunteers to help with a search party.

He said his dad has never disappeared before, and he can't think of any reason why he would. He says he has spoken to his dad's co-workers, who said the same thing.

Edward Balaquit is scheduled to get married July 28, something he says his dad has been looking forward to.

"He was excited. He was saying, 'Anything we need,'" Edward said, adding his father was finishing the couple's deck so they could potentially host a tea ceremony there.

"His weekends were build a deck and [then] go to work as well because he does do janitorial stuff then."

Eduardo Balaquit is described as roughly 5-foot-3 with a medium build. He was last seen at 380 Keewatin St.

Balaquit's family is asking anyone who has seen him to contact family at 204-298-5171 or 204-510-5170.