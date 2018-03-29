Here's a look at what's open, what's closed and what's going on around Winnipeg this holiday weekend.

If shopping is your thing you'll have to make some adjustments to your weekend schedule. Shopping malls, including St. Vital Centre, Grant Park, Kildonan Place, Outlet Collection Winnipeg and Polo Park, are closed Friday and Sunday. Regular hours are in effect Saturday and Monday.

All liquor stores are closed in Manitoba on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but will be open Monday. Extended hours are in effect Thursday and Saturday at most locations.

Civic services

All civic offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is closed Friday through to Monday, so be sure to pay those tickets early.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule for Good Friday and a regular weekday schedule on Easter Monday.

All libraries are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Some, including Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, and West Kildonan libraries will be open from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday while the West End Library will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

All Leisure Centres are closed both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

All City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed on Friday, except the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pools will be open on Sunday as scheduled, but will close at 4 p.m. All pools are closed on Monday except the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Galleries and things to do

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is closed both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is closed Good Friday but will be holding Easter egg hunts Saturday starting at noon and 3 p.m. and again Sunday at noon.

The Manitoba Children's Museum, Assiniboine Park Zoo and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights are all open both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

FortWhyte Alive is operating on a holiday schedule this weekend, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oak Hammock Marsh is hosting a GPS Easter egg hunt Friday starting at 2 p.m. and a Bunny Bingo starting at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday.

