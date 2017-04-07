A shooting in East Selkirk on Monday was a double homicide and suicide, Manitoba RCMP say.

Married couple James Gregoire and Nicole Rach-Gregoire, who were found dead outside their house on Cooks Cove, were homicide victims, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Bill Wozney of Winnipeg died of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Winnipeg police were out searching for Wozney sometime before 8 p.m in Winnipeg's River East area on Monday after his wife expressed concern for his well-being, CBC News learned earlier this week.

Wozney was a physiotherapist with Selkirk-based Physiotherapy on the Red, where Rach-Gregoire worked as the office manager.

RCMP said they will not be providing more details about what led to the shootings.

The Gregoires were well-known in the small community, about 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Debbie Fiebelkorn, the mayor of the rural municipality of St. Clements, where East Selkirk is located, told CBC News on Tuesday that the community was devastated.

"I was very, very upset. I mean, they've been members of the community for a long time — very outgoing, very friendly," Fiebelkorn said.

"Everybody is going to try and pick up the pieces and try and move on," she said.