Winnipeg police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Serenity Flett was last seen in the afternoon of Oct. 10 in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg.

She's about five-foot-three with a thin build, medium-length hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Flett was wearing a black and white shirt, black and white pants, black shoes and carrying a black purse.

Police say they are concerned about Flett's well-being. They ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

