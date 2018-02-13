Kaitlyn Lawes' home curling club broke out in loud cheers Tuesday morning after she and John Morris quickly secured a gold medal.

The pair took home mixed doubles curling gold in PeyongChag in a 10-3 win in only six ends against the Swiss, thanks in part to Lawes' brilliant sweeping work, including a stunning four-pointer in the third end.

"Kaitlyn just made an awesome shot and we're so pumped here, it's so wonderful," said Pam Kok of the St. Vital Curling Club.

"Oh my god, it was stressful. I couldn't breathe," she laughed. "I couldn't imagine how Kaitlyn's mom was feeling at that moment.

"[Kaitlyn] just held it together, you could just see it in her eyes, she was so focused. And she just had to throw it after she had a problem with her rock, her handle was loose. So there was like a change in momentum there.

"She's just like, such a golden girl."

Kaitlyn Lawes' neice, Olivia, with her mother Crystal Hurd, at St. Vital Curling Club Tuesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Having Olympic athletes at the club is "so inspiring," said Kok. St. Vital Curling Club is also the home of Jennifer Jones, whose team brought home curling gold in 2014.

"For our young curlers, even for our older curlers, this new game, I think it's going to bring a lot of attention — obviously it has already — and people are going to want to give this new format for curling, the mixed doubles, a try."