A Manitoba man says he feels left behind by the health care system because he isn't able to get any answers after his hip replacement surgery was put into limbo after the surgeon suddenly resigned.

Earl Pawchuk, 78, lives in Killarney, Man. In July, he was placed on an expedited six-month waiting list for hip-replacement surgery at Boundary Trails Health Centre in Winkler, Man. He had been experiencing severe pain on his left side for months and his family doctor had recommended he have the surgery sooner, rather than later.

But in October, his surgeon's office called ahead of a scheduled pain-management appointment to say the appointment would have to be cancelled as the surgeon had a family emergency that would see him gone for an indefinite period.

Pawchuk was put on a six-month waiting list in July but now doesn't know if, or when, his surgery will happen. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

They were given no sense of when — or if — the surgery would be scheduled.

"It just floored me," said Pawchuk, a retired military veteran who served for nearly four decades.

Since then, Pawchuk and his wife, Robin, have been trying to get answers from the Boundary Trails Health Centre. The couple called a number listed on paperwork they previously received from the hospital, but they were referred to hospital administrators.

He said administrators have so far not offered any advice — either on the phone or by mail — on what Pawchuk's next steps should be, and there has been very little communication, he said. He said his family doctor has also been trying to find information to no avail.

"I'm very disappointed in the system," said Pawchuk. "I know things like that happen but I think the person should have some information as to what is going to happen to them after an incident like that.

"They just left me in the air."

Dr. Denis Fortier, VP of Medical Services for Southern Health-Santé Sud, which oversees the Boundary Trails Health Care, told CBC News in a statement that the surgeon had resigned and officials were working on booking patients with the two of the hospital's remaining surgeons. Fortier said the surgeon had 161 patients on a waiting list for surgery.

Pawchuk said his doctor has started the referral process over again to try and find another surgeon to do his operation. He said he had some of the pre-operation requirements and appointments already complete.

He said his doctor has "treated [the situation] very well," said Pawchuk. "He's done everything he could do as far as I'm concerned."

Left using crutches

"It's really left me in a bind," said Pawchuk, adding his doctor has prescribed a number of different medications to try to alleviate his pain for now. However, he still isn't able to do much with sharp, shooting pain pulsing through this left hip down to his toes.

He was previously able to walk with a cane but the pain is now so bad he's had to switch to crutches full time.

"I can't walk. I need crutches," he said. "I'm sort of strapped to the house."

It's been nearly a year since he first went to his family doctor for help with his hip and he's worried about the prospect of waiting another year.

Pawchuk said he's sharing his story because he believes there are others out there in the same situation.

In the meantime, he's said he's not sure how he'll manage the pain until he gets a new surgery booked.

Southern Health said patients will be receiving a written letter this week with their options. The region is working to mitigate any possible delays to patients, Fortier said.

"We have arranged for designated staff to assist with patient enquiries for the next few weeks."