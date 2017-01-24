A Winnipeg family is still reeling less than a day after a fire ripped through their two-storey home in Seven Oaks and caused more than half a million dollars in damage.

Manuel Mota said he and his wife, Maria, are devastated after a blaze destroyed large parts of their home on Dvoras Cove Monday.

Firefighters went to the home just after 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

Emergency crews closed down Swailes Avenue at McPhillips Street as fire officials tried to tame the blaze.

Flames tear through home on Dvoras Cove. Video: Morgan Caruk0:37

By the time the fire was under control, a huge hole in the roof left the home exposed to the elements and charred shingles were scattered around the edges of the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Mota said he went to pick up his grandson at school at about 3:15 p.m. and the fire started minutes later.

His wife went to look into their attached garage to make sure he had closed the door and saw a fire along the north ceiling in the garage, Mota said. She then called 911.

Mota said he and his grandson arrived a short time later to see flames shooting from the top of his home.

A firefighter peers down at the burnt roof of a Seven Oaks-area home Monday afternoon in Winnipeg. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Mota said through tears that he has no idea how the fire started but he is thankful his wife is OK.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although officials don't believe arson was involved. Damage is estimated at $550,000.

Mota took one vehicle to pick up his grandson, but the couple's Mercedes was in the garage and destroyed in the fire.

The couple is now staying with family and hoping insurance will cover the cost of replacing everything.