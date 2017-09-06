A man has been arrested after he tried to ditch a duffel bag over a fence with a gun and drugs inside.

Police noticed the man, 21, as he was walking on Sargent Avenue and Spence Street on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. carrying a large duffel bag. When he spotted police officers the man tried to run and tossed the bag over a fence.

Inside the bag, police found a sawed-off semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle and ammunition. They also found crystal meth with a street value of $400-$800, and a small quantity of cocaine, worth about $70.

The man was stopped a short distance away and arrested. He is charged with numerous weapons and drug offenses as well as possessing stolen property.