Assiniboine Park's duck pond opens to skaters on Friday.

The toboggan run located just south of the pond, in the shadow of the park's pavilion, is also open.

Visitors can lace their skates and warm up by the fireplace inside the Qualico Family Centre, on the edge of the duck pond, or head into the Park Café for some hot chocolate or a bite to eat.

For anyone looking to explore more of the park, kids age 12 and younger get free admission to the zoo from Dec. 23 to Jan. 8. There's also Manitoba artwork on display in the pavilion and a festive Christmas display available in the park's conservatory.

Holiday hours of operation