A drunk man tried to live high off the hog, but instead the boor was sent to the pen, say Brandon police.

Police were called to a store on 18th St. N on Friday at about 5:20 p.m. Officers found a man wandering the floor in a pig costume he had stolen from the store and decided to don.

After getting dressed up the man then tried to steal other items in the store, police said.

Officers corralled and arrested the 18-year-old man before bringing him to the drunk tank in Brandon. He was released for a later court date and faces charges of theft under $5,000, said police.