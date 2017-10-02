Police seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and cash, along with several firearms, in a raid on a house in the Garden Grove area.

The tactical unit executed a search warrant at a house on Fairgrove Bay on Sept. 29.

They found 478 grams of cocaine, 850 g of cannabis resin, 113 pills of oxycontin, 400 grams of a cutting agent, a cellphone, packing materials, drug mixing equipment and $31,050 in cash, police said.

They also found a .32-calibre handgun and two 9-mm handguns, all loaded.

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $59,260.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with numerous drugs and firearms offences.

