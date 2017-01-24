A man and woman are charged with numerous offences after RCMP found drugs and a handgun in a Portage la Prairie motel.

Police raided a room at the motel, on 20th Street S.W., on Friday night and seized crack cocaine, cocaine, amphetamine, prescription pills, cash and a handgun, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

The gun was reported stolen in 2013, police said.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Portage la Prairie is a city of about 13,000 people 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.