Two people face numerous firearms and drug-trafficking charges after Winnipeg police arrested them on Saturday.

Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a suite in the 200 block of Good Street for a drug and firearm-related incident.

They arrested two suspects and the investigation led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, with ammunition and a damaged serial number.

Police also seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including 38 grams of methamphetamine worth $5,700, as well as 100 hodromorphone pills, a gram of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 26-year-old man from St. Theresa Point was arrested and detained. A 25-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.