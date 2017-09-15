Four Winnipeg residents face charges after two separate drug busts in the city on Thursday.

Police said they seized a sawed-off .410-bore shotgun, ammunition and nearly 28 grams of meth worth $4,000 from a home in the first bust, in the 100 block of Kate Street.

Officers also found cash, a can of bear spray and a machete.

A 27-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man each face a lengthy list of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

A 47-year-old man also faces charges of possessing meth and failing to comply with a court order, in addition to having an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

The tactical team made the second bust on Thursday evening, this time at a home on the 700 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Police said they found 3.5 ounces of cocaine worth about $7,000, 6.75 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $7,000 and one ounce of a cutting agent in addition to cash at the home.

Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said police believe the man arrested in the second drug bust has gang ties.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.