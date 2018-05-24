New Winnipeg police drug unit reveals 1st major bust

The new Winnipeg police drug enforcement unit has announced its first major drug bust since forming this spring.

Police said Thursday they arrested two men, both 36 years old, on multiple drug and weapons charges last Friday at homes in Winnipeg's Lord Roberts area and in East St. Paul, just outside the city. Winnipeg police were assisted by RCMP.

Spread out on tables at police headquarters, organized crime unit Insp. Max Waddell, revealed what he said officers seized from the two men.

The haul included two pillowcase-sized bags of marijuana, more than $120,000 worth of cocaine and crack cocaine, two bulletproof vests, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a money counter, several iPhones and about $50,000 in cash.

"When the correct information comes in and the stars align, this is the success that you see," he said.

Police believe the men were operating alone and not working with a gang, said Waddell. The low cost of meth has made it possible for more independent drug dealers to operate in Manitoba, Waddell said.

The drug enforcement unit also seized nearly six kilograms of marijuana, said Waddell. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The seven-member drug enforcement team began working as a unit about a month ago. With the growing trade in meth and opioids, Waddell said the drug trade continues to be a threat to the safety and well-being of Winnipeggers.

"We're not going to arrest our way out of this problem. It's very clear. Charges for methamphetamine have skyrocketed.… We need and have work to do."

One of the ways Winnipeg police are changing how they do business is working more closely with the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, police said Thursday.

The Crown agency will provide training to the drug enforcement unit so officers can start referring people with addictions to treatment resources in Winnipeg.

The hope is that "police officers are loaded with this information and can refer them to the correct agency," Waddell said.

"We understand we're not going to save everyone but if we can help even one person, that's one more than we're helping today."

Winnipeg police organized crime Insp. Max Waddell said the bust on Friday was the first by the newly formed drug enforcement unit. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Addictions Foundation of Manitoba medical director Dr. Ginette Poulin said for many people with drug addictions, an encounter with police could be the first opportunity to access care and treatment they need.

"One of our issues that we deal with in Manitoba is, effectively, we work in silos," she said.

"[Drug use] is an issue that is larger than any one sector and we need to build to ensure that we're collaborating to help really get to the core of these issues."

AFM will provide education and resources to the Winnipeg Police Service, she said, to give officers not only knowledge of where people with addictions can go to get help, but also to give them intervention skills to hopefully ensure fewer addicts are sent back to the street after dealings with police.

Part of that will include breaking down stigma around drug addiction, said Poulin.