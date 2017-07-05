A possible drug deal "spiralled out of control," with two people forced at gunpoint into a van and driven outside the city, Winnipeg police say.

A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman now face a long list of charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery and a host of firearms charges.

Around 6:30 a.m. on June 29, two men, aged 18 and 25, went to a house in the 300 block of Aberdeen where they met a man and woman to "to make a purchase," Const. Rob Carver said.

The 25-year-old man was then assaulted and robbed, police said, and both men were forced at gunpoint into a van that belonged to one of them, driven outside the city, and left near Springfield Road and Highway 207 (Deacon Road).

The 25-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11 p.m. the same day, police returned to the 300 block of Aberdeen, where they found the two suspects. Officers took the woman into custody but the man got away.

On Tuesday, police arrested the man after a brief foot chase. Police also found a loaded sawed-off rifle when they arrested the man.

Carver said the case highlights the seriousness of the impact of drugs on the community.

"A potential drug deal has brought on armed weapons offences, illegal firearms, people are kidnapped," he said.

"We don't actually have any drugs seized, but it's almost unbelievable that no one was seriously hurt in this incident."

Both suspects are in custody. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.