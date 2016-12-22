A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with several drug offences in connection to two overdoses in Winnipeg.

The man is charged with two counts of importing a scheduled substance and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On Nov. 20, at around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Kinlock Lane, in the Richmond West neighbourhood, regarding two men in medical distress.

The men were rushed to hospital and one of them, a 22-year-old, was later pronounced dead. The other, a 21-year-old, was admitted to hospital in critical condition and has since been released.

On Nov. 22, members of the police service's clandestine lab team seized drug paraphernalia and substances later confirmed to be hydromorphone, carfentanil and fentanyl.

On Nov. 26, a second search warrant was obtained for a package delivered to a resident of the home. The package was seized and later discovered to contain an unknown quantity of fentanyl.