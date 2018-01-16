The driver of a stolen car that crashed into a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month has died.

The small black car crashed head-on into the bus on Osborne Street near Woodward Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

The man who was driving the car was in his 20s. Police have not released his name.

There were no passengers on the bus and the driver was not physically injured, police say.

The car involved in the head-on crash with a Winnipeg Transit bus had been stolen earlier from a location on Pembina Highway. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The bus was about half a block away from Winnipeg Transit's parking garage when a car weaved out of its lane and slammed into it, Aleem Chaudhary, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, told CBC shortly after the crash.

Police have said the car was stolen from a location on Pembina Highway.