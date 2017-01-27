Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Rouge last November that left one man dead and another injured.

Biniam Fitur and another man, 32-year-old Theodoros Belayneh, were shot at while in a car near Stradbrook Avenue and Donald Street on Nov. 26, 2016. Both were rushed to hospital in critical condition but Belayneh died.

After pleading for witnesses to come forward, on Friday police said Paige Crossman, 23, had been arrested in connection with the case and charged with first-degree murder.

Belayneh was at a Winnipeg nightclub for a concert featuring hip hop artist Ace Hood before the incident.

Theodoros Belayneh (left) died but Biniam Fitur (right) recovered after a drive-by shooting in November 2016. (Facebook)

Fitur was driving Belayneh's vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Earlier in January, Winnipeg police Sgt. John O'Donovan said at a news conference there was "no doubt" the shooting was meant to "kill all the occupants of that vehicle."

Crossman was arrested at a home in St. Boniface Thursday. In addition to first-degree murder, she has been charged with attempted murder and possessing cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, among other offences.

She was previously known to the authorities, police said, and remains in custody.