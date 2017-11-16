Fur goodness sake, Winnipeg's downtown dogs finally have a place to play.

The oft-delayed dog park in downtown is a 0.15-hectare section of Bonnycastle Park, located between the Assiniboine River and Assiniboine Avenue, near Garry Street. It will officially open at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The idea of an off-leash park has dogged Mayor Brian Bowman ever since he made it a campaign promise in 2014.

Bonnycastle was finally identified as the site in July 2016 with plans to open it by November 2016. However, plans were delayed due to objections from Crystal Developers, which owns a new 25-storey apartment building just west of the park.

The city held off construction to give officials a chance to speak with Crystal Developers, which expressed concern about noise from barking dogs potentially bothering residents of their "upscale" building.

The company also questioned the location of the park, saying there were no pet-friendly buildings within walking distance of it.

The city made some adjustments to the landscaping design and pushed ahead, saying it owned the land and the park was something people wanted.