Two candidates have announced bids to fill the seat in the St. Boniface riding recently left by NDP MLA Greg Selinger.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont and Mamadou Ka hope to go toe-to-toe in the next byelection.

Lamont announced his bid to represent St. Boniface for the Liberals on Tuesday. Ka will seek the Progressive Conservative nomination for the riding.

Mamadou Ka will run for the Progressive Conservatives in the St. Boniface riding in the coming byelection. (Mamadou Ka/Facebook)

After a tight race, and despite not having already been elected an MLA for the party, Lamont edged out his closest competitor, Cindy Lamoureux, in October 2017 to become the leader of the Manitoba Liberals.

The bilingual Lamont, who ran in the Franco-Manitoban riding in 2003 and lost to Selinger, says residents in the area have "strongly encouraged" him to run. If elected, he vows to create jobs, help lift the poor from poverty, invest in health care and work toward reconciliation with local Indigenous communities.

"I think things have been going in the wrong direction for a while and we want to make things better. That's what my campaign was about and that's what we want to do for St. Boniface as well for Manitoba," Lamont said.

Ka ran in St. Boniface in the spring 2016 election and lost by 1,000 votes to Greg Selinger.

In February, the former Manitoba premier apologized, then resigned under pressure from current NDP Leader Wab Kinew after allegations of past sexual misconduct against former MLA Stan Struthers came to light. Struthers resigned in 2016 but allegedly inappropriately touched several women during his time as an MLA while Selinger was leading the party.

The NDP have enjoyed majority support in St. Boniface for several years, but that hasn't always been the case.

Prior to Selinger's nearly 20-year reign as MLA for the riding, the position was held by former Manitoba Liberal interim-leader Neil Gaudry for more than a decade. Selinger was elected after Gaudry died in 1999.

"It's been a riding that has been strongly Liberal as well," Lamont said.

"[Gaudry] was beloved there, and I think that people who are looking for a progressive and practical alternative to what's on offer will see that the Liberals are the best choice."

The Progressive Conservative government hasn't yet set a date for the byelection.