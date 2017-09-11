Manitoba's police watchdog has cleared a Dakota Ojibway Police Service officer of wrongdoing after a man in custody suffered a broken hand.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said police were called to a home on Long Plain First Nation on Dec. 3, 2016, where a drunk man was punching holes in the wall. He was arrested and taken to the local detachment.

"While in custody, the man was very agitated and wrapped various articles of clothing around his neck," the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.

The female officer on duty went into his cell five times to confiscate clothing, and the man continued to punch at the cell door and a window, the police watchdog said.

The man then complained of a sore arm and hand, so he was taken to hospital, where a doctor determined he had broken a bone in his right hand.

Video surveillance showed no instances of the officer using excessive or unnecessary force on the man in custody, the IIU news release says.

The doctor said the injury was likely caused by "a person punching a very hard object, such as a wall."

The man's actions were responsible for his injuries, investigators said, and the officer will not be charged.